Dorothy L. Carter FORT WORTH--Dorothy Lamb Carter passed away in Fort Worth on Monday, March 11, 2109, following a fall at the age of 95. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, March 16, in Frankston City Cemetery. Dorothy was born in Dallas in 1923 to James Elmer and Jessie Mitchell Lamb. She was valedictorian of her Sunset High School class of 1940 and attended Southern Methodist University. In 1942, she married Paul Gilbert Carter. A year later, they welcomed twin girls, Dorothy and Paula. Dorothy worked at Southwestern Bell as a service representative and manager, sfrom 1947 - 1986. When she wasn't working, Dorothy loved to sew, and she made clothes, costumes and more for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed reading books, playing Scrabble and caring for cats. In her later years, she added watching old movies to her hobby list and enjoyed attending performances of the Fort Worth and Dallas symphonies. Dorothy had a great sense of humor and always had an interesting story to share, usually with younger family members, all of whom called her by her preferred title of "GMC," short for Grand-Mere Carter. She will be missed, and we will cherish her memory forever. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Paul. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Dorothy Carter Blome and Paula Carter Davis; grandchildren, Steven Quinton Davis (Jenny), Kathryn Davis Stevens, Craig Andrew Blome (Tamra) and Glenn Carter Blome (Elizabeth); and great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Eleanor, Erik, Paul, Quinton, Ryan, Sabine and Samuel.



Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary