Dorothy Lee (Carlyon) Aker LEWISVILLE -- Ms. Dorothy Lee (Carlyon) Aker passed away at age 75 on February 19, 2019 in Lewisville, Texas. SERVICE: Dorothy's celebration of life is 5 p.m., Monday, March 4 at Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church in Flower Mound, Texas. A private burial will be held in Pittsburg, Kan. at Highland Park Cemetery. MEMORIALS: Those who wish may donate in Dorothy's name to . Born in Kansas City, Missouri, Dorothy was an only child to the late Helen and L.B. Carlyon. Growing up in Pittsburg, Kansas she graduated from Pittsburg State University. She was a woman of service who held various employment and volunteer positions with multiple civic and women's organizations. She had a long working relationship with the American Red Cross in Tokyo, New Jersey, and Texas where she was awarded the 1999 Dallas Area Chapter Clara Barton Award for Meritorious Volunteer Leadership. Dorothy retired in 2012 from Senior Citizen Services of Greater Tarrant County. She was an active member of P.E.O. for 45 years. SURVIVORS: her daughter, Kristen Korber; son-in-law, Bradley Korber, and grandchildren, Andrew Korber, Megan Korber, and Wesley Korber. She will be deeply missed by many family & friends.



Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary