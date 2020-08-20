Dorothy Lee Back Johnson FORT WORTH--Dorothy Lee Back Johnson, 96, of Fort Worth, passed away on August 14, 2020, after a short illness. SERVICE: Private services will be held on August 20 and 21, 2020. She was born to the late Annie Lou Stroud and James C. Back in Collin County, Texas on August 11, 1924. Dorothy attended Northside High School in Fort Worth and married Johnny Johnson on May 27, 1966. She had a successful career at Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) where she retired. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Johnny) Johnson; son, Ron Davis; sisters, Jeanie Pratt, Louise Huffhines, Mary Boring; and brother, Jay Back. SUVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Don Davis, and wife, Patsy, of Weatherford, Gary Johnson, and wife, Ann, of Arlington, Tracy Johnson, and wife, Sylvia, of Bremerton, Wash., Tony Johnson, and wife, Laurie, of Arlington, and Gary Johnson and Phyllis Johnson of Kentucky; fourteen grandchildren; and twenty nine great grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store