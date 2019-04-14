Home

Dorothy M. Hamil

Dorothy M. Hamil Obituary
Dorothy M. Hamil FORT WORTH--Dorothy M. Hamil passed away Monday, April 8, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at St. Jude Catholic Church in Mansfield. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Blessing Funeral Home in Mansfield. Born Dorothy Mae Williams, Jan. 31, 1921, she was married to L.V. Hamil Jr. for 52 years; he preceded her in death in 1995. Dorothy was a homemaker for her appreciative family and member of St. Andrews Catholic Church of Fort Worth, Texas. During her life, she was active in many clubs and organizations, including St. Andrews Social Club, Creative Arts & Crafts, and Fort Worth Garden Club. She was also a volunteer caregiver at St. Joseph Hospital for many years, and her hobbies included sewing, baking, arts and crafts, and creative flower arrangement for which she won many awards. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, son, Barry Michael Hamil, and daughter, Carolyn Kay Arnold and husband, Michael; grandchildren, Mrs. Veronica Jacobs and husband, Travis, Mrs. Victoria McFarland and husband, Chris, Miss Allison Arnold, Mr. Christopher Arnold, and two grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 14, 2019
