Lt Col (Ret) Dorothy Dottie M. Klecka FORT WORTH--Dottie Klecka passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, following a short illness. She was 82. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 15, Rebecca Low Sculpture Gallery, 7608 Camp Bowie West. Interment: 11:15 a.m. Monday, March 16, DFW National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway. MEMORIALS: Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's or . Born in Rodgers, Texas, Dottie graduated from Scott & White Mary Hardin-Baylor School of Nursing. She received her BSN from the University of Pennsylvania while serving in the USAF Nurse Corps. She served 22-plus years with favorite assignments in Alaska and the Philippines. Life after retirement was filled with major home renovation projects, golf, bridge, reading, and watching and recording old movies. An avid golfer, Dottie was a three-time city champion. Dottie was preceded in death by her mother, Marie Klecka; her father, Fabian Klecka; and her brother, Fabian Klecka Jr. SURVIVORS: Loved by many she will be especially missed by her companion of 35 years, Mary Jane Orock; and by her cats, Tigar and Precious. NEPTUNE SOCIETY OF DFW North Richland Hills, 817-838-5100 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 4, 2020