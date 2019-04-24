Dorothy Madeline Cecere FORT WORTH--Dorothy Madeline Cecere, 72, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Thursday, Holy Family Catholic Church, 6150 Pershing St., Fort Worth. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park, Fort Worth. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Martin Thompson & Son Funeral Home, 6009 Wedgwood Drive, Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: Should friends desire, memorials may be given to Reel Recovery, reelrecovery.org. Dorothy was born June 14, 1946, in New Brunswick, Canada, to John and Isabelle Denning. She received her registered nursing degree from St. Joseph Hospital in New Brunswick, Canada. After college, she moved to Boston in 1971, where she met Joseph Cecere at the New England Deaconess Hospital. They married in 1975, and she moved to several cities with Joe while he served in the United States Air Force. Their last station was at Carswell Air Force Base. In 1982 they made Fort Worth their home, and Dorothy worked as the office manager in Joe's oral surgery office. Dorothy enjoyed sewing, and she not only sewed her grandchildren's clothes, but, she made caps for babies at John Peter Smith Hospital. She also enjoyed tennis and running, completing numerous half marathons and the Cowtown Marathon. She was a member of the Woman's Club of Fort Worth. SURVIVORS: Husband, Joseph Carl Cecere, DMD; children, J Carl Cecere, JD, and wife, Rebecca Thomas, JD, Margaret Cecere Holland, JD MD, and husband, Brian Holland, David Michael Cecere and wife, Katy Cecere; grandchildren, Jane Margaret, Jack Anthony, Vivian Lee, Violet Maye, Wolfe Joseph, and Marybelle Claire; sisters, Patricia Keenan, Ruth Denning, and Jean Denning; brothers, Neil Denning and Gary Denning; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.



