Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel
913 North Elm St
Weatherford, TX 76086
(817) 594-2747
Dorothy Mae Cantrell Marshall WEATHERFORD -- Dorothy Mae Cantrell Marshall, 90, went to Heaven on October 29, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m., Nov. 1, Galbreaith Pickard Funeral Chapel. Burial following at Shannon Rose Cemetery in Fort Worth. Dorothy was born on March 6, 1929 to Gentry and Estelle Cantrell. She was a wonderful loving wife, mother, grandmother, and exceptional prayer warrior. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Nathan D. and her daughter, Lynn. SURVIVORS: Her sons, Wayne (Linda) Marshall, Weatherford, Ronnie (Holly) Marshall, Benbrook; daughter, Connie Dean Marshall, Weatherford; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 1, 2019
