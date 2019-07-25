Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Rutherford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Mae Jones Rutherford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Mae Jones Rutherford Obituary
Dorothy Mae Jones Rutherford FORT WORTH -- Mother Dorothy Mae Jones Rutherford, 87, left this world, bound for glory on Friday, July 19, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11:00am, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Samaria Baptist Church, 4000 E. Berry Street; You may visit Mother Rutherford Friday, July 26, 2019 from Noon-5:00pm, at Tree of Life. The Family will receive friends from 7:00pm-8:00pm, Friday at Zion Rest Baptist Church, 3733 Avenue J.; Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park SURVIVORS: Left in God's care: her beloved children, Luvester Solomon (Dorothy) and Karen Smith (Edward); her siblings, Ernest Woodard, Harvey Jones, Jr. and Trula Joyce Jones; 9 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 21 great great-grandchildren; 2 great great great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.