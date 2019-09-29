|
Dorothy Mae Schneider FORT WORTH--Dorothy Mae "Dot" Schneider, 94, a loving mother and retired cosmetics specialist, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at a local memory care facility. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet. Visitation: Tuesday at Mount Olivet Chapel. Dorothy Mae "Dot" Schneider was born March 11, 1925, in Larkinburg, Kan. Upon high school graduation in 1943, she served an apprenticeship as a telegraph operator with the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad headquartered at the Santa Fe Depot in Valley Falls, Kan. As a relief telegraph operator, she worked in many Eastern Division Towns in Kansas, before deciding to forego her railroad career for marriage, starting a family, and raising the children. She married her husband of 52 years, George Schneider, on June 19, 1946, and together they came to Fort Worth from Topeka. After bearing three children, she became an Avon sales representative, winning the company's highest award, The Diamond Pin, in August 1965. After leaving Avon, she continued to work in the cosmetology business, retiring as department head for Stripling Cox when her Lancaster store closed c.2007. SURVIVORS: Sons, Dennis Schneider and his wife, Kathy, of Keller and Ron Schneider and his wife, Laura, of Sanger; daughter, Nancy Schneider Woods and significant other, Eddie Kennemer, of Fort Worth; grandsons, Jeremy Woods, Micah Schneider, and Danny Askins; great-grandsons, Derrick and Bryson Nipp, Brendan "Boober" Woods, Landon "Tank" Woods, Christian "Booger" Antwiler and Ethan Askins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 29, 2019