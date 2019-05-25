Dorothy Marie Hamilton FORT WORTH--Dorothy Marie Hamilton was born Nov. 9, 1925, in Refugio, Texas, to her loving parents, Zobedia Agnes and Robert Roy Kolb. She passsed away Monday, May 20, 2019. VISITATION: 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 North Davis Drive, Arlington, Texas, 76102, with funeral to follow. For more information, please call Moore Funeral Home at 817-275-2711. Interment: 2:15 p.m. in DFW National Cemetery; line up will be at 2 p.m. in Lane 2. She met Douglas "Chock" Hamilton, a Navy sailor, at a USO dance in Corpus Christi. It was "love at first sight." They were married two weeks later on June 26, 1942, and never looked back. Dorothy Marie and Chock crisscrossed the country, due to his USN duty transfers, for 20 years before settling in Fort Worth, Texas. They were blessed with five children and 62 happy years of marriage. Always a wonder with the budget, she managed to keep a family of seven fed and clothed and the children educated in Catholic schools. Active in St Rita's Altar Society and the Fort Worth Garden Society, she volunteered at St Joseph's Hospital for many years. Dorothy Marie loved to travel and enjoyed a good party. She was the pillar of our family, the glue that held us together. Greatly loved, she will be greatly missed. Dorothy Marie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Douglas T. Hamilton Jr.; son, Robert Douglas Hamilton; and sister, Patricia Clark. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter, Judy White and husband, Tyrone, of League City; daughter, Pam May and husband, Jim, of Kerrville; son, Mark Hamilton and wife, Stephanie, of Dallas; son, Scott Hamilton and wife, Heather, of Fort Worth; plus seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.



