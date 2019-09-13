|
|
Dorothy May "Dot" Garner FORT WORTH--Dorothy May "Dot" Garner, a Christian and a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, following a brief illness. Mrs. Garner was 94. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in the chapel at Robertson Mueller Harper, with Jeremy Blackwell officiating. Her family will receive friends immediately following the service. MEMORIALS: Consideration of contributions to the or the Humane Society of North Texas, in her memory, is suggested. Born in Woodbury, N.J., on Feb. 20, 1925, Dorothy was the daughter of Millard Fillmore and Ethel Smith Hannock. She was a 1942 graduate of Woodbury High School. After graduation, Dot worked as a tour guide for the Philadelphia Navy Yard during World War II. It was there she met a "Good Looking Sailor" from Texas, Ray Garner; they married May 21, 1944. Dot and Ray moved to Texas and started their family in Fort Worth. Dorothy attended secretarial school and entered the workforce as an agency cashier in the insurance industry and later worked as an administrative assistant to the Dean of Tarrant County Junior College, South Campus. In 1975, she joined her husband working at General Dynamics, now Lockheed Martin, and was a quality assurance engineer in the Certification and Stamp Office, retiring in 1990. She was a great friend and mentor to many friends and co-workers. Dorothy was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for 61 years and was Past Matron from 1963 to 1964. As a young girl, she was an avid ice skater on the frozen ponds of New Jersey, and enjoyed swimming, boating and entertaining friends and relatives in her home. She enjoyed all holidays, decorated for every season and created beautiful crocheted blankets and gifts for those dear to her. A very special thank you goes out to her granddaughter, Jamie, and fiance, Nick, for all their love and support. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray, in 1994; and sons, Bob, in 2001 and, Jim, in 2012. SURVIVORS: In addition to her daughter, Nancy Garner, she is survived by her daughter-in-law, Tina; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; several nephews and nieces; and many dear friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 13, 2019