Dorothy "Jean" Merrell DALLAS--Dorothy "Jean" Merrell was joyfully received in the loving arms of Her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Jean was born in Mount Pleasant, Texas, on Feb. 4, 1931, to D.H. and Bertha Garrett. She was their precious and devoted daughter. Jean was a loving wife, married to her childhood sweetheart, Byram Merrell, for 56 years. She is rejoicing as she joins him in Heaven. Her legacy of love continues with children, Earl and Rebecca Merrell and Diane Merrell; grandchildren, Emily and Daniel Taylor, Garrett Merrell, Merrell Milano and Kendall and Andrew Hicks. She was blessed to meet her first great-grandchild, Olivia Noël Taylor. Jean graduated summa cum laude from Amon Carter- Riverside High School and attended North Texas State University. Jean's relationship with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, was deep and intimate. Byram and Jean were founding members of North Richland Hills Baptist Church, and she enjoyed leading Community Bible Study. She loved and was loved by so many lifelong friends. In Dallas, she was an active member of Park Cities Baptist Church and always looked forward to dinners with friends and fierce Canasta competitions. Her family was her priority, and she was adored and loved by all. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A family graveside service celebrating her precious life was held at Greenwood Memorial Park in Fort Worth, Texas. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made in Jean's memory to Brother Bill's Helping Hand, a charity she was involved in through her church.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 17, 2020.
