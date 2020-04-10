|
Dorothy Morrow FORT WORTH -- Dorothy Morrow, 99, was born September 6, 1920 in East St. Louis, Ill. She died March 31, 2020 after a very brief illness. SERVICE: Celebration Of Life to be announced. Dorothy married Victor Morrow in 1941. They lived in Belleville, ILL until 1968 when they moved to California where Dorothy enjoyed a successful retail fashion career. After moving to Ft. Worth in 1998, Dorothy and her daughter Pam created a business restoring and selling older homes. She retired in 2012. Dorothy loved life and lived it with a flair. She lived independently and with joy until her last few days. Dorothy was a true "People Person" who genuinely loved her friends and family. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Pam Morrow Smith and her husband, Steve; grandchildren, Tyler Smith, Samantha Smith and Breton Smith; great-grandchildren, Garrett Gredell and Miranda Bott; great-great- grandson, Dustin Smith.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 10, 2020