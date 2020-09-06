Dorothy Nell Cawthon

March 30, 1923 - August 19, 2020

Fort Worth, TX - Dorothy Nell Cawthon passed from this life August 19, 2020 at the age of 97. She was born March 30, 1923 to Columbus and Nellie Chumley in Tyler, Texas. In June 1946, she married Jack Cawthon, the love of her life. For 65 years, they shared an immense love for each other, their family and the mountains of Colorado. As she said many times, "The life we had was so much bigger and more wonderful than we ever dreamed possible."

Dorothy is survived by her children and their spouses, Dr. Michael and Ruth Cawthon of Floresville, Texas and Carolyn and Dr. Warren Marks of Fort Worth, Texas. She has seven grandchildren and their spouses and eight great-grandchildren.

"A life well lived is a legacy

Of joy and pride and pleasure,

A living, lasting memory

Our grateful hearts will treasure."--Anon







