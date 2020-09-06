1/1
Dorothy Nell Cawthon
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Nell Cawthon
March 30, 1923 - August 19, 2020
Fort Worth, TX - Dorothy Nell Cawthon passed from this life August 19, 2020 at the age of 97. She was born March 30, 1923 to Columbus and Nellie Chumley in Tyler, Texas. In June 1946, she married Jack Cawthon, the love of her life. For 65 years, they shared an immense love for each other, their family and the mountains of Colorado. As she said many times, "The life we had was so much bigger and more wonderful than we ever dreamed possible."
Dorothy is survived by her children and their spouses, Dr. Michael and Ruth Cawthon of Floresville, Texas and Carolyn and Dr. Warren Marks of Fort Worth, Texas. She has seven grandchildren and their spouses and eight great-grandchildren.
"A life well lived is a legacy
Of joy and pride and pleasure,
A living, lasting memory
Our grateful hearts will treasure."--Anon



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved