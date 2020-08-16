1/1
Dorothy Odell Herron Allen
Dorothy Odell Herron Allen AUGUSTA, GA.- Entered into rest on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, Dorothy Odell Herron Allen, 89, wife of the late Marshall Bonner Allen Jr., M.D. DOTTIE LOVED traveling the world from Yazoo City, Mississippi, where she was born to Savannah and Augusta, Georgia, Fort Worth and Denton, Texas , including many trips she took with her husband and family. Always having a close relationship with her mother, they became best friends when her mother moved in with the family for close to 30 years. Together they enjoyed antiquing, yard sales and playing bingo. Dottie loved her family and will be missed. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter, Lori Athey (Mark) of Fort Worth, Texas; grandsons, Robert Athey of Houston, Texas, and Jeffrey Athey of New York City, N.y.; son, Marshall B. Allen III (Kim) of Augusta, Ga.; granddaughters, Erin and Cameron Allen of Augusta, Ga.; and son, George Allen of Savannah, Ga. FUNERAL: The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Dr. Jody Alderman officiating. Burial will follow in Westover Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: May be made to Cure SMA, attention: Anna Parker, 925 Busse Road, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 10 A.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Road, Augusta, GA 30907, 706-364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com THOMAS POTEET & SON FUNERAL DIRECTORS Augusta, Ga., 706-364-8484 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 16, 2020.
