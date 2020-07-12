Dorothy P. Odom FORT WORTH--Dorothy P. Odom, 90, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 7, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: was held 9 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Greenwood Memorial Park. Dorothy was born Oct. 23, 1929, in Breckenridge, Texas, to Hugo and Bertha Plath. She grew up in Fort Worth where she graduated from Arlington Heights High School. She attended Texas Tech and graduated from Texas Woman's University. Dorothy was a registered dietitian and worked in many nursing homes in the Metroplex. Dorothy was an avid birdwatcher and loved to travel. She was a member of Doxology Bible Church for 40 years. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Don Odom; and son, Larry Odom. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Carol Hames (Scott); grandsons, Jerry Hames (Elizabeth), Ryan Hames (Danni), Benjamin Hames (Liz), and William Hames; great-grandchildren, Alice, Lucy, Eleanor, Grayson, Pierceson, James and Lily Hames.