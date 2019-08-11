Home

Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Dorothy Pittman Wells


1928 - 2019
Dorothy Pittman Wells Obituary
Dorothy Pittman Wells FORT WORTH--Dorothy Pittman Wells, 91, met her Savior on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes, 7100 Crowley Road, Fort Worth, Texas. Visitation: 10 a.m. Monday, prior to the service, in Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes. Burial follows service in Greenwood East Cemetery, 400 E. Water St., Weatherford, Texas. Dorothy was born Feb. 6, 1928, in Fort Worth, Texas. She was married to Isham Cecil Pittman Jr. for 39 years, and they had five children together. After I.C. passed away, she then was married to Dennis Joe Wells for 34 years. Dorothy was a spiritual beacon and prayer warrior for her family. SURVIVORS: Loving husband, Joe; along with devoted daughters, Janice Martin, Peggy Thomason, Rena Wells-Wilson; loving sons, Michael Pittman, Dale Pittman, Steven Pittman and Zachary Wells, their spouses and families, including 20 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 11, 2019
