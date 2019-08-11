|
Dorothy Pittman Wells FORT WORTH--Dorothy Pittman Wells, 91, met her Savior on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes, 7100 Crowley Road, Fort Worth, Texas. Visitation: 10 a.m. Monday, prior to the service, in Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes. Burial follows service in Greenwood East Cemetery, 400 E. Water St., Weatherford, Texas. Dorothy was born Feb. 6, 1928, in Fort Worth, Texas. She was married to Isham Cecil Pittman Jr. for 39 years, and they had five children together. After I.C. passed away, she then was married to Dennis Joe Wells for 34 years. Dorothy was a spiritual beacon and prayer warrior for her family. SURVIVORS: Loving husband, Joe; along with devoted daughters, Janice Martin, Peggy Thomason, Rena Wells-Wilson; loving sons, Michael Pittman, Dale Pittman, Steven Pittman and Zachary Wells, their spouses and families, including 20 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 11, 2019