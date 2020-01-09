|
Dorothy Rae Monk BRIDGEPORT -- Dorothy Rae Monk, 82, passed away January 6, 2020, in Arlington. FUNERAL: 2 p.m., Sat., Jan. 11, Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel, Bridgeport. Burial: West Bridgeport Cemetery. Family will receive friends 1 hour prior to service. Rev. Rick Davis will officiate. Pallbearers include Shaun Truex, Ashley Truex, Alex Truex, Nikole Monk, Joshua Monk, Katharine Monk. Dorothy born December 2, 1937, to William Kendall and Opal (Lovejoy) Christerson in Clayton, New Mexico. Dorothy was a Supervisor for Cen Tex Model Homes. Gardening was Dorothy's pride and joy as was time spent with family and her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kenneth Don "Red" Christerson; sisters, Charlene Box, Barbara Lawrence, Margie Quinn, Betty Sue Casey. SURVIVORS: Left behind are daughter, Rebecca Truex husband Ron , sons, Jeff Monk wife Kathy,, Greggory Monk; grandchildren, Shaun, Ashley, Alex Truex, Nikole, Joshua, Katharine Monk; sister, Betty Jo Tackle ; brothers, Jerry Dan Christerson, Johnny Johnston; numerous nieces, nephews, a large extended family, and a host of friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 9, 2020