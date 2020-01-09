Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Monk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Rae Monk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Rae Monk Obituary
Dorothy Rae Monk BRIDGEPORT -- Dorothy Rae Monk, 82, passed away January 6, 2020, in Arlington. FUNERAL: 2 p.m., Sat., Jan. 11, Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel, Bridgeport. Burial: West Bridgeport Cemetery. Family will receive friends 1 hour prior to service. Rev. Rick Davis will officiate. Pallbearers include Shaun Truex, Ashley Truex, Alex Truex, Nikole Monk, Joshua Monk, Katharine Monk. Dorothy born December 2, 1937, to William Kendall and Opal (Lovejoy) Christerson in Clayton, New Mexico. Dorothy was a Supervisor for Cen Tex Model Homes. Gardening was Dorothy's pride and joy as was time spent with family and her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kenneth Don "Red" Christerson; sisters, Charlene Box, Barbara Lawrence, Margie Quinn, Betty Sue Casey. SURVIVORS: Left behind are daughter, Rebecca Truex husband Ron , sons, Jeff Monk wife Kathy,, Greggory Monk; grandchildren, Shaun, Ashley, Alex Truex, Nikole, Joshua, Katharine Monk; sister, Betty Jo Tackle ; brothers, Jerry Dan Christerson, Johnny Johnston; numerous nieces, nephews, a large extended family, and a host of friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -