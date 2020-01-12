Home

Dorothy Raney Anderson Obituary
Dorothy Raney Anderson GRAND PRAIRIE--Dorothy Raney Anderson, 71, of Grand Prairie passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, after a lengthy illness. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan.18, at The Woods United Methodist Church. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Susan G. Komen Foundation or The Woods United Methodist Church. Dot was born Sept. 9, 1948, in Granada, Miss., and graduated from the University of Louisiana at Monroe.There, she met Lance Anderson, and they married in 1972. During her career, she served as a vice president of Corporate Communications, and was a member of the Cowtown Scottish Society. SURVIVORS: Dot is survived by her husband, Lance Anderson; her daughter, April Pettitt and husband, Chris; her son, Drew and partner, Jessica; and granddaughter, Cassidee.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020
