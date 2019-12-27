Home

Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Dorothy "Sue" Ray

Dorothy "Sue" Ray Obituary
Dorothy "Sue" Ray HURST--Dorothy "Sue" Ray was born on January 27, 1938 in Thomas, Okla. to the late Fred and Mattie (Barton) Cornelius. She went home to be with the Lord in the early morning of December 25, 2019 surrounded by her family in Grapevine. SERVICE: A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst with Mark Lucas Kelly officiating with interment following at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the or the . Sue grew up in Thomas, Okla. and graduated from Thomas High School. She worked in various fields professionally, most notably in real estate. She moved to Albuquerque, N.M. after her marriage to Milbern Ray where she started her family in 1959. In 1966, they relocated to Texas where she spent the remainder of her life. Sue loved to travel, play cards, and spend time with her dogs, but her passion was reading. Sue was a loving mother and grandmother as well as a wonderful and accomplished cook. She was an outspoken woman, fortunately often accompanied by her wonderful sense of humor and charm. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Mattie Cornelius. SURVIVORS: Sue is survived by her sons, Ronald Ray and wife, Donna and Kent Ray and wife, LaVon; beloved grandchildren, Jason and Pilar Ray, Cris and Jennifer Ray, Colton and Kayli Ray, Tanner Ray and Jake Ray.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 27, 2019
