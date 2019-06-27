|
Dorothy Roland FORT WORTH -- Dorothy Roland moved to a house not made with hands, Monday, June 17. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1 p.m., Saturday, Historic Greater St. James Baptist Church. Visitation: 1 to 5:30 p.m. DELTA SIGMA THETA, Omega Omega Service: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wake: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home SURVIVORS: Husband, Earnest Roland Jr.; sons, Erick, Dasan (DeJuana), Drayden (Nakeisha) Roland; sister, Daisy Kahn; grandson, Sean Roland and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 27, 2019