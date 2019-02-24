Dorothy Sarah Crow ARLINGTON -- Dorothy Sarah Crow, 89, wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully and went to walk with Angels on February 21, 2019. FUNERAL: 10:00am on Monday, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at 2:00pm at Waco Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, February 24 from 2:00-4:00pm at Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home. Dorothy was born in Sulphur Springs in 1929 to Wallace Oplin and Sarah Ann Potter. Dorothy married Bill Crow in 1952 and they eventually moved to Bellmead, Texas and raised their family of six children. Dorothy loved her church and her faith reflected that. She was a member of Oaklawn Baptist Church in Bellmead for almost 40 years prior to moving to Benbrook, Texas and joining First Baptist Church Benbrook. Dorothy then moved to Arlington, Texas where she attended Woods Chapel Baptist Church until her death. Dorothy shared her faith regularly with her family, as well as everyone she came in contact with. Dorothy loved her church, family, her dog "Luci", as well as a huge fan of her Texas Rangers baseball. She was always available to play dominoes 42, "chicken foot", and cards, with a drive to win at all of them. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Bill Crow, her brother Bill Potter, as well as her mother and father. SURVIVORS: Dorothy is survived by her six children and their spouses: Cora (Edward), Debbie (Wallace), Pat (Anthony), David (Cathy), Tim (Colette) and Karan (Tim), as well as 17 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren, and many more extended family.



