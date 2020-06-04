Dorothy Stansberry SAN ANTONIO -- Dorothy Stansberry, 89, passed away May 29, 2020 after complications from surgery. SERVICE: 11 a.m., Sat., June 6, Shannon Rose Hill Chapel and Funeral Home. Dorothy was born February 13, 1931 in Fort Worth and lived most of her entire life in the Fort Worth area prior to moving to Boerne, Texas in 2018. She was the youngest of 12 children and was the last surviving sibling of the 12. Dorothy married the love of her life, Wayne Stansberry in May 1952 and they spent the next 65 years together before Wayne passed away in 2017. Family was very important to Dorothy and she was very involved in the lives of his children, Barbara and Gary, as well as his grandchildren, Ryan, Carolyn and Andrew. Dorothy was a working woman serving in bookkeeping and administrative roles with Tandy Leather, Vandervoort's Dairy, Frisco and Santa Fe Railroads and Cummins Electric Supply. Along with her son, Gary, she founded D&G Bumper, an automotive supply company. She always loved looking at houses and served as a real estate agent for Century 21 before her retirement. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Barbara Williams, Orange City, Fla.; son, Gary (Stacy) Stansberry, Boerne, Texas; grandson, Ryan (Susannah) Williams, Long Island City, NY; granddaughter, Carolyn (Jason) Kahle, Boerne, Texas; grandson, Andrew (partner, Lily Delamere) Stansberry, Los Angeles, Calif.; and great-grandson, Kasdan Williams, Long Island City, NY.