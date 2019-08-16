|
Dorris "Ray" Bufford WHITE SETTLEMENT - Dorris "Ray" Bufford, 98, stepped into the presence of the Almighty God on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. SERVICE: 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Greenwood. He was born Dec. 25, 1920, in Heber Springs, Ark., to William J. Bufford and Amanda Delaney Davis Bufford. He had plenty of brothers and sisters to keep in a lot of trouble. He is the last of his generation to step into eternity. He married Ruth Marie Stone on Dec. 24, 1941, in Cleburn, Ark. They had a total of six children, three of which preceded him in death, Mildred "Louise" Bufford, Donald Ray Bufford and Doris Marie Roberson. Three of their children remain on this earth Mary "Roslee" Carlile Oesterborg, Maragret "Laverne" McCasland and Ronald J. Bufford. He has 13 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren. He served in the combined U.S. Army/Air Forces in World War II in the Alaskan Islands. He was called into the ministry and attended South Western Baptist Theological Seminary, so that he could serve our Lord for the rest of his life and that is exactly what he did. He also worked as a custodian for W. C. Cartwright Elementary School and retired from there. He was widowed before his time and married Elizabeth "Lorene" Arnspiger. They spent many years together serving our Lord at Worth Baptist Church as ministry leaders to the "49rs." She also preceded him in death. He attended church service right up to the end at First Baptist Church Lakeside. Any person who met Papaw will tell you he loved the Lord and would make sure that you knew Jesus as your savior. He was about making sure everyone knew where they would go when they die.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 16, 2019