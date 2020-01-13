|
|
Dossie M. Beavers CLEBURNE--Dossie M. Beavers, 84, a loving wonderful mother and Granny, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, 15 years to the day of her husband, Odie's passing. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in the Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood. Dossie was born March 2, 1935, in Fort Worth. Dossie retired form Carswell AFB Commissary to become a full-time Granny and supportive mother to her loved ones. SURVIVORS: Children, Linda Wilkerson, Joe, Terri and Richard Dickerson, Toni Carl, Odiest Jr., Johnny and Curtis Beavers; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Donoleta Thompson, Jean Wilson, Mary Cook; brothers, Leroy Byrom Jr., Don and Edward Byrom.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 13, 2020