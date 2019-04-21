Dottie Logue FORT WORTH -- Dorothy Jane Stalter (Thompson) Logue, 84, wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away April 12, 2019. SERVICE: A delayed Celebration of Life Service will be held June 29, 2019 at Genesis United Methodist Church at 10 a.m. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Endowment Fund at Genesis UMC, the P.E.O. Project PCE or the Humane Society of Fort Worth. Dottie was born March 21, 1935 in Columbus, Ohio. She was a graduate of The Ohio State University (Go Buckeyes!) with a BS in Education. She taught elementary school for 30 years and retired from Trinity Valley School after 22 years as a 3rd grade teacher. Dottie was a charter member of Genesis UMC and helped to assemble the magnificent pipe organ. She was a dedicated PEO sister, remaining active until her death. She was very close to her sister, Ginnye, talking on the phone nightly. Dottie was preceded in death by her husband, James (Jim) R. Logue. SURVIVORS: son, Michael K. Thompson (Sandy); daughter, Victoria J. Wallner (Rick); sister, Ginnye Mills (George); grandchildren, David, Tyler & Katie Thompson, Abby & Aimee Wallner; great-grandson, Hayden Thompson; and 4 nieces, 2 nephews and their families.



