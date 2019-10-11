|
|
Doug C. Stapleton BEDFORD -- Douglas C. "Pop" Stapleton, 78, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 with his loving family by his side. FUNERAL: 11 a.m., Saturday at the First United Methodist Church of Euless. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: The family will receive friends Friday 6 to 8 p.m. at Lucas Funeral Home, Hurst. MEMORIALS: May be made to the First United Methodist Church, Euless, Texas. Doug was born September 7, 1941 in Fort Worth, to Maurice and Dolly Vera Cox Stapleton. He graduated from Polytechnic HS, served in the United States Air Force where he received a Good Conduct Medal and Presidential Unit Citation. He graduated from the Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science, before spending a lifetime of service as a Funeral Director. Many years were spent in management, but his heart was to serve the families in their time of need. His passions in life were spending time with his wife, kids and grandkids. He loved to joke and tease, and had a neverending supply of one line jokes and witty sayings that kept us laughing! He loved to be the center of attention, and everyone adored his sense of humor. Hobbies included going to museums, calligraphy, drawing, painting and art of all kinds, and he loved his First United Methodist Church of Euless family. His deep, comforting voice, quiet strength and gentle heart will be forever missed! SURVIVORS: Doug is survived by his wife and sweetheart, Faye of Euless; Daughter, Brenda Stocker and husband, Steve of Keller; Son, Doug and wife, Amy of Goodlettsville, TN; Grandchildren, Haley (husband, Josh), Rylee, Matt (wife, Virginia), Luke (wife, Sydney), Braydee and Jonathan; Sister, Sandra Johnson of Burleson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and a multitude of friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 11, 2019