|
|
Douglas James Moran ARLINGTON--Douglas James Moran, 77, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Dallas. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: 1 p.m. in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 1, at the funeral home. Douglas was born May 28, 1941, in Medford, Mass., to Clarence Joseph Moran and Avis Myrtle Rogers Moran. He served in the U.S. Air Force and worked for American Airlines. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Debbie Harrison and husband, Donald; sons, David Moran and wife, Gina, Tommy Moran and wife, RaLona; grandchildren, Shena Deas, Dustin Harrison, Devin Drake, Bailie Moran and Katie Moran; great-grandchildren, Preston Deas, Dylan Drake and Gunner Wheeler; brothers, Bruce Moran, George Moran and Gene Leblanc.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 31, 2019