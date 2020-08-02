Douglas Kyle Dysart CIMARRON, COLO.--Douglas Kyle Dysart died peacefully in his sleep on Monday, July 27, 2020. Doug was born in Fort Worth on March 8, 1938, to Martha Anna Dysart and Maurice Dysart. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Linda Dow Dysart, and his sister, Kaye Dysart Thornton. He and Linda have three sons, Scott Douglas, Russell Kyle, and Daniel Dow; and two grandsons. Linda and Doug met and married at First United Methodist Church in Fort Worth. He will be interred in their columbarium. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made in his name to the charity of your choice
or American Cancer Society
.