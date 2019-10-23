Home

Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel
913 North Elm St
Weatherford, TX 76086
(817) 594-2747
Douglas L. "Doug" Edmondson Obituary
Douglas "Doug" L. Edmondson WEATHERFORD--Douglas "Doug" L. Edmondson, 84, of Weatherford, formerly of Burkett, Texas, passed away early on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. SERVICE: Visitation 10 to 11 a.m., with the funeral beginning at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel, 913 N. Elm St., in Weatherford. Burial follows at 3 p.m. Friday in Burkett Cemetery in Burkett, Texas. Doug was born Aug. 17, 1935, in Burkett, Texas, to E.C. Edmondson and Juanita Strickland-Edmondson. Doug married Jackie Hart on July 2, 1962, and together had four daughters. He worked security at Lockheed Martin for over 30 years prior to his retirement. Doug enjoyed working with his hands, which included gardening, woodworking, and making birdhouses. He was a collector of "everything." Doug always enjoyed attending auctions. Doug enjoyed his monthly breakfast meeting with his retired friends from Lockheed. Most of all, Doug will be remembered for his devotion to his family and to his dogs. In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Megan. SURVIVORS: Doug is survived by his wife, Jackie, of 57 years; his daughters, Linda (Bobby) McBride, Pam (Terry Marsden) Mills, Sherri (Roger) Roscoe, and Tanya (Joe Kemp) Edmondson; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; his sister, La Fonda Houser of Pennsylvania; brother, Jerry Edmondson of Weatherford; numerous nieces and nephews; and his many guard friends from Lockheed.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 23, 2019
