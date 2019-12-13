|
Douglas Leon Grantham FORT WORTH -- Douglas Leon Grantham (1945-2019) born in Dodge City, Kansas passed away December 8, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas at the age of 74. SERVICE: 2 p.m., December 20, Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ASPCA or a in Doug's name. Doug was a Vietnam Veteran and proudly served in the 9th Infantry Division. After his service, Doug worked as a stuntman, traveling with Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show and various movies and television shows. He continued his interest with performing by acting in reenactments of the Old West at various North Texas fairs and events as a member of The Legends of Texas including his recurring role as the "Old Cowboy" at Six Flags Over Texas. Doug participated in the National Veterans Golden Age Games for many years competing in 9-Ball Pool, ShuffleBoard, Texas Hold 'Em and most proudly, Air Rifle. Doug took great pride in his craftsmanship and enjoyed going to the movies, riding his Harley Davidson and time spent with his breakfast buddies at Benbrook Café and West Side Café. He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter Calloway Grantham and Marvel Silvers Grantham. SURVIVORS: His wife, Amanda Hill Grantham; three sons, Bob and his wife, Paula, Jason and his wife, Lori, and Jody; Eight Grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; and his loving dogs, Diesel, Sophie and cat, George.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 13, 2019