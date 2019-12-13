Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
6001 Rufe Snow Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76148
(817) 514-9100
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Grantham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Leon Grantham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Leon Grantham Obituary
Douglas Leon Grantham FORT WORTH -- Douglas Leon Grantham (1945-2019) born in Dodge City, Kansas passed away December 8, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas at the age of 74. SERVICE: 2 p.m., December 20, Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ASPCA or a in Doug's name. Doug was a Vietnam Veteran and proudly served in the 9th Infantry Division. After his service, Doug worked as a stuntman, traveling with Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show and various movies and television shows. He continued his interest with performing by acting in reenactments of the Old West at various North Texas fairs and events as a member of The Legends of Texas including his recurring role as the "Old Cowboy" at Six Flags Over Texas. Doug participated in the National Veterans Golden Age Games for many years competing in 9-Ball Pool, ShuffleBoard, Texas Hold 'Em and most proudly, Air Rifle. Doug took great pride in his craftsmanship and enjoyed going to the movies, riding his Harley Davidson and time spent with his breakfast buddies at Benbrook Café and West Side Café. He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter Calloway Grantham and Marvel Silvers Grantham. SURVIVORS: His wife, Amanda Hill Grantham; three sons, Bob and his wife, Paula, Jason and his wife, Lori, and Jody; Eight Grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; and his loving dogs, Diesel, Sophie and cat, George.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -