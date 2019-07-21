|
|
Douglas Louis Beich GRAND PRAIRIE--Douglas Louis Beich passed away Monday, July 8, 2019. MEMORIAL CELEBRATION: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the Traders Village RV park community room. The only child of Louis Beich and Ruth Griepentrog-Beich, Doug was born in Portage, Wis., on Aug. 28, 1946. Shortly after graduating from the University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh in 1968, he moved his family to Dallas, Texas. Doug loved everything about Texas, the music, the people, the food and the country itself. He was a charter member of both the Cowtown CASI as well as the IBCA, organizing cookoffs and barbecue competitions, Native American celebrations, and the Texas Sesquicentennial Wagon Train, along with many accolades and accomplishments with the city of Grand Prairie. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Karen; son, Eric; stepchildren, Brad and Wade Utter and Melissa Hailey and Mindy Smith, along with their families.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 21, 2019