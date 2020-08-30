1/1
Douglas Madison Kincaid
Douglas Madison Kincaid FORT WORTH--Douglas Madison Kincaid, "Doug," passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Doug possessed a brilliant intellect, an incomparable wit, and enviable business acumen. He was a gourmand, a gifted cook, legendary raconteur and, most importantly, a beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday, Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Texas Christian University M.J Neeley School of Business or Arlington Heights United Methodist Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Doug was born in Winnsboro, La., in 1948, as the second child of Alice and Everett Kincaid. He then moved at a young age to Fort Worth, Texas, which he called his native home and was proud to be called a Texan. Doug attended Arlington Heights High School and then graduated with a business degree from Texas Christian University. He was heavily engaged in student government and the president of the Kappa Sigma fraternity where he was known as "Pickle" by many of his cherished fraternity brothers who relished in his company and became the majority of his lifelong friends. Following TCU, he enrolled at the Wharton School of Finance at the University of Pennsylvania where he earned his MBA. Doug began a lifelong real estate career with the Preston Carter Company in Dallas where he was a partner and chief financial officer for 17 years. He then worked for the Dallas office of Gordon Investments of Toronto, Canada, and was involved with real estate investments in 28 states. Next, he joined Intervest Companies in Dallas where he assembled and managed a portfolio of commercial office buildings for a European pension fund. The final chapter in his distinguished real estate career was with the private equity real estate investment group, Panther FW Investments, which he cofounded in 2007 and was located in Fort Worth, Texas. As a founding member, this would be his highest achievement working alongside his beloved partners, Tommy Pigg, Traci Kane and Rob Semple. Doug loved his team and always exhibited excitement when developing new deals. Doug was very knowledgeable and widely respected in all aspects of real estate investment. Doug always had a deep love of animals and was nicknamed "Grizzly" by his children because of his fascination with bears. He adored dogs and would commonly request the presence of his children's Wheaten Terriers, Randolph and Otis, at family events. Doug had a unique and endearing personality, could talk about any subject in depth since he read just about every book written and the funniest wit and sense of humor. He was an avid history and military buff and always spoke about his love of New Orleans and its wonderful Cajun cuisine. Like his parents, Doug collected only the best wines, and no guest at his home ever had an empty glass. He was the best father his children could ask for, and he will be forever cherished and missed. Everyone was fortunate to have known Doug as a friend. Doug was predeceased by his parents, Alice and Everett Kincaid. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his children, Callie and her husband, Bryan Welty, Lindsay and her husband, Jason Ganz, Sam and his wife, Alex Kincaid, and Maggie and her husband, Frank McMordie; his grandchildren, Caroline, Charlotte, Cate, Mazie, Hazel, Foster and Margot; his brother, Everett Jr. and his wife, Adelaide Kincaid; and his former wife and the mother of his children, Cathy Kincaid Hudson. A special thank you to Doug's invaluable caretakers Lorraine and Charlie Jones.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 30, 2020.
