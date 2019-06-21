|
Douglas Newton Kight RED OAK -- Douglas Newton Kight, 71, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 in Dallas. GRAVESIDE: 11 a.m., Monday, June 24, 2019 in Rosehill cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday at Crosier-Pearson funeral home. He was born December 11, 1947 in Altus, Okla. to Louis Basil and Leatha Ellen (Reeder) Kight. He retired from being an iron worker after many years, and then he was a state inspector for the state of Texas. SURVIVORS: Douglas is survived by his daughters, Ginger Kight of Glenn Heights and Christina Flory of Lantana; sister, Betty Russel of Purdon; stepchildren, Erin Simons of Burleson and Marc Miller of Benbrook; and four grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 21, 2019