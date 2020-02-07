Home

Douglas Paul Scharringhausen Obituary
Douglas Paul Scharringhausen FORT WORTH -- Douglas Paul Scharringhausen, 59, passed away January 29, 2020 at his home in Fort Worth. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m., Saturday, February 8 at Winscott Road Funeral Home. As per Doug's request, he will be cremated and his ashes will be placed at Restland Cemetery in Dallas privately by his family. Doug was born April 26, 1960 in Dallas where he grew up and lived through graduation at Hillcrest High School. He left Dallas to study at Texas Tech University. After school, Doug had a career in the Hotel business that took him to St. Petersburg Beach, Fla. and Roatan, Honduras, where his children, Douglas and Nicola, were born. After this, his career took him to Fort Worth where he was a Night Auditor at The Hampton Inn. Doug fought a long battle with cancer before his death. Doug loved his vacations and said that he would spend his last five dollars on a vacation. Doug was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Spencer Sharringhausen. SURVIVORS: Wife, Janice D. Hampton; father, Donald Carl Scharringhausen; brother, Donald Spencer Scharringhausen; son, Douglas T. Scharringhausen; and daughter, Nicola Louise Scharringhausen.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 7, 2020
