Douglas William Schuster
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas William Schuster AZLE--Douglas William Schuster of Azle passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his home at the age of 80. SERVICE/MASS: 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Azle, Texas, 76020, presided over by Father Jerome Ward. Interment: 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at White's Azle Funeral Home, 105 Denver Trail, Azle, 76020. Please note that the family will abide by COVID-19 protocols for the visitation, service and interment, with masks required at White's Funeral Home, Holy Trinity Catholic Church and DFW National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Azle, Texas. Doug was born Aug. 6, 1939, to William and Doris Schuster in Webster, S.D. Doug spent nearly 22 years proudly serving in the United States Air Force. His service included tours in England, Vietnam, and Spain before settling at Carswell Air Force Base in Fort Worth, where he retired from the Air Force in 1978. Doug then worked an additional 16 years for the United States Postal Service until his second retirement in 1995. SURVIVORS: Doug is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rita Schuster; sons, Raymond Schuster and wife, Kira, and Richard Schuster and wife, Melanie; grandchildren, Ellen, Natalie, Anne, Cate, and Jacob; and sister, Diane Huggett of Roslyn, S.D.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
White's Azle Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Service
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Interment
02:00 PM
Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
White's Funeral Home -Azle - Azle
105 Denver Trail
Azle, TX 76020
(817) 444-3211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 27, 2020
So sorry to hear about Doug, our sincere sympathies go out to the entire family.
Dwight/Para Schuster
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved