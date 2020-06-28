Douglas William Schuster AZLE--Douglas William Schuster of Azle passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his home at the age of 80. SERVICE/MASS: 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Azle, Texas, 76020, presided over by Father Jerome Ward. Interment: 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at White's Azle Funeral Home, 105 Denver Trail, Azle, 76020. Please note that the family will abide by COVID-19 protocols for the visitation, service and interment, with masks required at White's Funeral Home, Holy Trinity Catholic Church and DFW National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Azle, Texas. Doug was born Aug. 6, 1939, to William and Doris Schuster in Webster, S.D. Doug spent nearly 22 years proudly serving in the United States Air Force. His service included tours in England, Vietnam, and Spain before settling at Carswell Air Force Base in Fort Worth, where he retired from the Air Force in 1978. Doug then worked an additional 16 years for the United States Postal Service until his second retirement in 1995. SURVIVORS: Doug is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rita Schuster; sons, Raymond Schuster and wife, Kira, and Richard Schuster and wife, Melanie; grandchildren, Ellen, Natalie, Anne, Cate, and Jacob; and sister, Diane Huggett of Roslyn, S.D.