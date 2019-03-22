Services Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel 3100 White Settlement Rd. Fort Worth , TX 76107 817-336-0584 Resources More Obituaries for Dovie Wright Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dovie Estelle Wright

Obituary Condolences Flowers Dovie Estelle Wright RIVER OAKS -- Dovie Estelle Wright, 100, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, after a short swift illness which she fought to the very end. Funeral: 11 a.m. Monday at River Oaks Baptist Church, 1515 Long Ave. River Oaks, Texas 76114. Interment: 2 p.m. at Greenwood Memorial Park. This was a remarkable woman who without complaining made the most of what life offered her. She was born in the small town of Duffau in Erath County, Texas over 100 years ago on Aug. 3, 1918. Dovie was an orphan. She was the youngest child of a large family of nine brothers and sisters and seven half siblings all of whom at one time or another lived together in a small two bedroom farm house with no electricity. Dovie's father Jerry Chaney died when she was 3 and her mother Martha Henderson died before she was 8 years old. Dovie spent the rest of her childhood and teen years moving to live with one family member or another. She attended school in Salem and later in Stephenville, Texas. She had to drop out of school in the 8th grade. Times were hard and the family was poor. It was the time of the great depression and the terrible devastation of the dust bowl across the Great Plains which wiped out many small farms in Texas. In spite of the times, people still carried on and at 17 years of age, Dovie met, fell in love with and married Dewey Wright on Nov. 16, 1935. She only had a few dresses so she had to go to her brothers for money to buy a dress to wear for her wedding. There were no guests at the wedding which took place on 1 day without notice. They were married 62 years. Dovie lived another 22 years. Dovie and Dewey started their life together in a small room in Dallas with no stove or cooking utensils and a shared community bathroom. During World War II the family moved to Fort Worth where except for a five year stint living in Midland, Texas, they lived the rest of their lives. Fearing that Dewey would be drafted, leaving her with no income and no work experience, Dovie enrolled in Isabel's Beauty School to learn the trade of Beautician, an occupation with which she used to help support herself and her family the rest of her life. She opened a beauty shop in River Oaks and developed the business skills that allowed her to go on to own and operate River Oaks Beauty Salon for over 50 years. Dovie was a devout Christian, a member of River Oaks Baptist Church for over 75 years. She was a Sunday school teacher all those years. Church was three times a week for the family and she rarely missed Bible Study classes. She consistently volunteered to work the Church's food pantry charity. After she retired from the beauty shop, she began each day reading her Bible. She read the Bible cover to cover at least one time a year every year. In spite of or perhaps because of having to drop out of school early, she was a voracious and well informed reader. She was for 71 years a proud member of her lodge, the Pythian Sisters, the female branch of the Knights of Pythias. Of all the charities the lodge supported, closest to her heart was the Pythian Orphans Home in Weatherford. In 1973, Dovie and Dewey became the first husband and wife to be elected to the top 2 Pythian offices in the state of Texas at the same time, Grand Chief for Dovie and Grand Chancellor for Dewey. One of the secrets of her long life has to be exercise, since she was still going to exercise classes up into her 90's. Along with all her other activities she managed to raise three children, sending two to college. She led a busy life. She was with us for 100 plus years. Now she is off to the next great adventure. God Speed Mother. Survivors: Children, Jerry Wright, and Dewlene Broyles and husband, Wayne; grandchildren, Stephan Wright, Petra Wright, Matt Broyles, Leslie Broyles, Daniel Broyles and Geoffrey Wright; and six great-grandchildren.



