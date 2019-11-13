|
Doyle Douglas Cabaniss BURLESON--Doyle Douglas Cabaniss, 67, of Burleson passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, Mountain Valley Funeral Home, Joshua. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Doug was born Nov. 25, 1951, at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, Calif., to Doyle David and Dorothy Nell Crawford Cabaniss. He had a passion for building speakers and refurbishing vintage speakers. He worked for many years installing cable and was a technical and safety trainer. His memory will forever be with us. SURVIVORS: His wife, Emma Cabaniss; children, Harold Stoddard, wife, Kim, and Sherry Jackson, husband, Greg, and grandchild, Isabella; sisters, Nancy Nash, Cindy Yore; and niece, Heather Nash.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 13, 2019