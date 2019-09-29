|
Doyle L. Beavers, D.V.M. FORT WORTH--Doyle L. Beavers, D.V.M., passed away Wednesday morning, Sept. 18, 2019. Dr. Beavers was 88. SERVICE: A service in his memory will be held at 2 pm Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Trinity Terrace Retirement Community, 1600 Texas St., Fort Worth. Born in Fort Worth on July 27, 1931, Doyle was the son of John L. "Ned" Beavers and Elsie Mae Greenhill Beavers. A few days after his birth, he was taken to his home in Abbott, Texas. Doyle grew up in Abbott and graduated from Abbott High School, Hillsboro Junior College, and Texas Tech where he received a B.S. and M.S. degrees in Agriculture Education. It was at Tech where he met his future wife, Jo Ann Deaton. Upon graduation, he served two years in the U.S. Army Veterinary Corps, stationed in Utrecht, Holland. He worked in the agricultural and insurance fields briefly before entering Texas A&M Veterinary College. Upon graduation, Doyle and Jo Ann moved to Austin where he built his veterinary clinic and thoroughly enjoyed the profession. Doyle was a life member of the Methodist Church, a member of the American Veterinary Medical Association, Capital Area Veterinary Association, Texas Veterinary Association and the West Austin Rotary Club. He was a Paul Harris Fellow. SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife, Jo Ann, Doyle is survived by his sister-in-law, Janice Deaton; a niece and several nephews along with cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 29, 2019