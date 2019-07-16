|
Doyle Marshall ALEDO--Doyle Marshall, 86, a retired federal employee, died Friday, July 12, 2019, in Aledo, Texas. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: As prearranged by Mr. Marshall, a private graveside service will be held with burial in Annetta Cemetery in Parker County, Texas. Doyle Marshall was born July 22, 1932, to Dallas H. and Sallie Vada Hicks Marshall in Frederick, Okla. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean War, and was a retired realty officer with the General Services Administration, U.S. Government, in Fort Worth. He was a Southern Baptist. SURVIVORS: Wife of 63 years, Glenda R. Marshall; son, William D. Marshall of Weatherford; son, Dr. David W. Marshall of Aledo; daughter, Sheryl Burnett of Weatherford; grandsons, Weston, William and Jefferson Marshall and Justin, Matthew and Aaron Burnett; great-grandsons, Brendan and Caden Burnett and Josiah Marshall.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 16, 2019