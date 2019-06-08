Rex Doyle Guinn FORT WORTH--Doyle Rex Guinn, 85, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, with his family by his side. FUNERAL: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes with visitation one hour prior. Doyle was born Dec. 24, 1933, in Little Elm, Texas. After high school, Doyle considered ministry, yet felt the call to serve his country. He served in the Navy for 23 years as a submarine cook and chief commissary officer. During his time in the Navy, he owned his own grocery store in San Diego, Calif. He enjoyed calling square dances and tending to his farm. After he retired from the Navy, Doyle owned an embossing company with his brother, Jim, and later a catering business with loving wife, Mary. Doyle and Mary moved to Fort Worth in the early 1980s, and began working for American Greeting Cards until his second retirement. Doyle enjoyed camping, gardening, and being outdoors. Doyle was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Guinn; parents, Millard and Lettie Guinn; siblings, Kenneth, Jim, Don Guinn. SURVIVORS: Doyle is survived by his children, Garry Guinn, Denise Garner, and Charlie Guinn; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Rumbo; niece, Cindy Kennedy; along with, numerous nieces and nephews; and family friends, Andrew and Teresa Carrington.



Published in Star-Telegram on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary