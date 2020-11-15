Drake Milo BenthallJune 10, 1927 - November 9, 2020Azle, Texas - Drake Milo Benthall passed away Nov. 9, 2020, in a nursing facility.Due to the pandemic, there will be a private interment and a celebration of life at a later date.Drake was born June 10, 1927, in Tyler, Texas and lived his life in Fort Worth. Drake enjoyed being a member of the Fort Worth Botanical Society and the Symphony League of Fort Worth. There he met many lifelong friends. He was a world traveler and loved all of his adventures. He enjoyed traveling with his companion Katherine Smith. Later in life his travels and adventures continued with his daughter Sherri. They had many great years of travel and lots of memories made. Drake lived life to the fullest.Drake was preceded in death by his companion, Katherine Smith; daughter, Sherri Benthall. Left to mourn his loss are his granddaughter, Dawn Warchesik and husband, Lee; grandson, Keith Wilson and wife, Andrea; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many lifelong friends. He has left his stamp on everyone's heart.