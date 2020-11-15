1/1
Drake Milo Benthall
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Drake's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Drake Milo Benthall
June 10, 1927 - November 9, 2020
Azle, Texas - Drake Milo Benthall passed away Nov. 9, 2020, in a nursing facility.
Due to the pandemic, there will be a private interment and a celebration of life at a later date.
Drake was born June 10, 1927, in Tyler, Texas and lived his life in Fort Worth. Drake enjoyed being a member of the Fort Worth Botanical Society and the Symphony League of Fort Worth. There he met many lifelong friends. He was a world traveler and loved all of his adventures. He enjoyed traveling with his companion Katherine Smith. Later in life his travels and adventures continued with his daughter Sherri. They had many great years of travel and lots of memories made. Drake lived life to the fullest.
Drake was preceded in death by his companion, Katherine Smith; daughter, Sherri Benthall. Left to mourn his loss are his granddaughter, Dawn Warchesik and husband, Lee; grandson, Keith Wilson and wife, Andrea; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many lifelong friends. He has left his stamp on everyone's heart.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved