|
|
Duayne Thornton SAGINAW--Duayne Thornton, 72, succumbed to lung and heart disease on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Greenwood Chapel. Entombment: Greenwood Mausoleum. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood. Duayne proudly served in the U.S. Army and indulged his efforts into the community by being the president of the Booster Club. Futhermore, he coached for his children and grandchildren's football teams. Also showing his loyalty and dedication to the Medical Gas Community for over 20 years. Duayne had a generous and unconditional love for his family and friends. SURVIVORS: Loving wife, Janie; daughters, Jennifer and Juli; sons, Jason, Kasen and Richie; and grandchildren, Braxon, Grace, Briley-Jean and Brynlee.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 15, 2020