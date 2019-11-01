|
|
Dubart M. Conley FORT WORTH -- There must be rest for me I know, there must be a place where Christian can go, there must be joy unspeakable I am told after I have run this old race. Dubart Conley found rest in the Saviors arms on Friday, October 25, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Saturday at Greater Rising Star Baptist Church, the Reverend Floyd Brooks pastor officiating. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Friends may visit Deacon Conley Friday, 12-5 p.m. at Serenity Funerals and Cremations and at the church 7-8 p.m. SURVIVORS: His loving daughters, Reva Conley and Sharon Conley Franklin; brother, Arthur Conley (Lorriane); sister, Johnnie Mae Duncan; granddaughter, Takoya Franklin Tillery; other relatives, church family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 1, 2019