Dudley M. Watts HURST--Dudley Watts passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, in Bedford, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Dudley was born April 4, 1932, in Port Arthur, Texas, was a Korean War veteran serving in the U.S. Navy, a graduate of McNeese State University in Lake Charles, La., and retired from Gainsco in Fort Worth in January 1998. Dudley worked many years in the insurance claims business. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing poker with his many friends. Dudley has been preceded in death by his father, Joseph Robert Watts; mother, Merle Moffett Watts; sisters, Jo Marion Williams, Merle Rivette, Laurissa Hyatt; and brothers-in-law, P.G. Rivette, Wilkes Williams and Ben Yount. SURVIVORS: Loving wife of 61-plus years, Elizabeth of Hurst, Texas; beloved daughter, Lori Elizabeth Watts; beloved daughter-in-law, Samantha Raynes of Richland Hills, Texas; sister, Mary Lee Yount of Federal Way, Wash.; brother-in-law, Richard Hyatt of Lake Charles, La.; many nephews and nieces; plus so many wonderful friends. Dudley asks of you: "Please remember me as I was and please don't be sad for me. I have lived a long, good life and have gone on to my new home."



Published in Star-Telegram on June 9, 2019