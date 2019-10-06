Home

Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
313 N. Center St
Arlington, TX
Dustin Wesley Brewer


1977 - 2019
Dustin Wesley Brewer ARLINGTON--Dustin Wesley Brewer, 42, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Rockwall. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at First United Methodist Church, 313 N. Center St., Arlington. Interment: Shannon Rose Hill Memorial Park, Fort Worth. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. MEMORIALS: Donations in Dustin's name may be mailed to the Guns and Hoses Foundation of North Texas, 1891 Forest Lane, Garland, TX 75042. Dustin was born Feb. 2, 1977, in Fort Worth to Freddy Myrl Brewer and Pamela Sue Green Brewer. He grew up in Arlington and graduated from Martin High School in 1995 and TCC Fire Academy. He worked for the Pantego, Euless, Arlington and Flower Mound Fire departments as a firefighter and paramedic, which fulfilled his childhood dream. He was currently working as a flight medic for Care Flite. Dustin received numerous awards and accolades in the fire department, including Rookie of the Year and Paramedic of the Year. Dustin enjoyed traveling, playing games and spending time at the pool with friends. He loved his daughters so much. Dustin was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Ray Green and George Brewer; and grandmother, Angel Roberts. SURVIVORS: Girlfriend, Heather Wisdom; parents, Freddy and Pam Brewer; daughters, Baylee Brewer and Brooklyn Brewer; grandmother, Barbara Green; sister, Holly Brewer; Fire Department and Care Flite family; and numerous other family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 6, 2019
