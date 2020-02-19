|
|
Duston Edward Moore MANSFIELD--Duston Edward Moore, son of Homer Duston and Monetah Moore, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at a Mansfield, Texas, hospital. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, in Oak Hill Cemetery in McAlester, Okla., with Pastor Cliff House officiating. Duston Moore was born Sept. 11, 1951, in Oklahoma City, Okla., the son of Homer Duston and Monetah Moore. He grew up in Tulsa, Okla., where he attended Will Rogers High School and was a member of the Central Assembly of God Church. He attended the University of Oklahoma where he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity. He worked several years as a pumper for Texaco and in 1993 he returned to school at North Texas University to receive his teaching certificate. Dunston worked for 20 years at Mansfield High School at the Alternative School. His favorite scripture was, "What you do for these, the least of my people, you do also unto me." (Matthew 24:45) The Alternative School was indeed fertile ground for this practice. He retired early in 2014 because he felt his illness prevented him from giving his students the time and attention they deserved. Duston is the grandson of the late Ed and Lillian Roberson who lived in Pittsburg County all their lives. SURVIVORS: Duston is survived by his mother, Monetah Moore of the home; cousins, Geraldine Bruton, Jean Staples, Jim Roberson, Jack Roberson, Tod Hughes, Angel Bernhart and Honey Williams. BRUMLEY-MILLS FUNERAL HOME McAlester, Okla., 918-426-0404 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 19, 2020