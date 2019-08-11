|
|
Dwayne G. Reagor Jr. FORT WORTH--Dwayne Gilbert Reagor Jr., 53, was born Dec. 6, 1965, in Dallas, and died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall, Texas. Service under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Viewing: One hour before service time at Peoples Legacy Annex. Interment: Rosehill Garden Cemetery, Marshall, Texas. PEOPLES FUNERAL HOME Marshall, 903-935-3513 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 11, 2019