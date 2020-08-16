Dwight Hall "Hap" Rollins WINCHESTER, VA. --Dwight Rollins of Winchester, Va., died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at age 93. Born Aug. 25, 1926, to Carle and Dorothy Rollins in Flushing, N.Y., he was raised in Manhasset, where he graduated from Manhasset High School in 1944. He earned the name "Hap," derived from "Happy" in high school due to his sunny disposition, which carried through his life. He graduated from Johns Hopkins University with a BS in Business in 1951. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1944 where he trained in Arizona as a bombardier before World War II ended in 1945. He received an honorable discharge in 1946. Dad was a member of The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution. Dwight met his beautiful wife, Virginia DiGregorio, during Virginia's first few years of teaching at Manhasset High School. At the time, Dwight was a salesman for American Viscose Corporation working out of Baltimore. They were married in 1954 in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and had four children: David, Carla, Patricia and Michael. Dad faithfully served his community for over 20 years, first as finance director and then comptroller for the Town of North Hempstead in Nassau County on Long Island. During that time, the family lived in Manhasset; first on Webster Avenue, then later on Plandome Road in the Village of Plandome Heights. Over the years, Dad gave himself wholeheartedly to local volunteer organizations. He was past commander of American Legion Post 304; commissioner, Manhasset Park District; Planning Board member, Village of Plandome Heights; coach or assistant coach for local PBC or CYO teams; Cub Scout leader; and he participated in numerous other civic projects and organizations. Dad and Mom were always faithful communicants at the local Catholic church in whatever community they lived. After retirement from the Town of North Hempstead in 1991, Dad and Mom built a retirement home and relocated to the Governor's Land at Two Rivers, Williamsburg, Va. Several years later, they moved to Haymarket, Va., and finally to Westminster Canterbury Independent Living facility in Winchester, Va., where he lived happily with Mom until his death. Dad and Mom loved to travel, visiting Europe several times. His favorite participatory sport in high school was lacrosse, and later as an adult he was an avid golfer. Dad loved his family, work, golf, skiing and sailing in his younger years, Lionel trains, woodworking, photography, pottery, card and board games, jigsaw puzzles, reading, and a Perfect Manhattan on special occasions, but, most of all, he loved to be with Mom. Dad was known for his dry sense of humor, his cliches, his card-playing ability (especially bridge, cribbage, gin rummy, and five-card poker), the great way he would share the higher mysteries of how things work and how to do things right! He was a wonderful husband and father and will be so dearly missed. SURVIVORS: Dwight is survived by his wife, Virginia; son, David of Keller Texas; daughters, Carla of Winchester, Va., and Patricia of Fairfax, Va.; son, Michael of Charleston, S.C.; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. FUNERAL: A funeral service was held at Westminster Canterbury. There will be a family burial at St. Mary's Church in Wappinger Falls, N.Y., at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, a donation to Shenandoah Valley Westminster Canterbury Memory Support Fund, 300 Westminster Canterbury Drive, Winchester, VA 22603 (or online at svwc.org/donate-now/
(indicate Memory Support fund: Dwight Rollins) would be greatly appreciated. Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
