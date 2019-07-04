Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
3:30 PM
Dwight Paul Pearson


1944 - 2019
Dwight Paul Pearson Obituary
Dwight Paul Pearson ARLINGTON -- Dwight Paul Pearson went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 1, 2019 after fighting a battle with cancer. He will be greatly missed by many. SERVICE: 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Greenwood Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Breadbasket Ministries, PO Box 244, Fort Worth, Texas 76101, 817-535-2323, where Dwight deeply believed in their mission and made many friends. He was born in Lindale, Texas on July 5, 1944, to Vern and Emma Pearson. He attended Bethel High School outside of Shawnee, Okla. where he was salutatorian of his senior class and excelled in both basketball and baseball. He received his Bachelor of Science from Oklahoma State University and his Master of Mathematics from Kansas State College of Pittsburgh. Employment at General Dynamics brought him to Fort Worth, Texas where he designed software for the F16. He resided in the metroplex for the remainder of his life where he designed and provided consulting around computer software systems. In his retirement, he enjoyed golf, real estate, stock trading and volunteering in a variety of ways for Breadbasket Ministries where he served on the Board of Directors. Dwight was preceded in death by his parents. SURVIVORS: Sister, Joyce Penix of Pauls Valley, Okla.; son, Monte Pearson and wife, Jodi of Keller, Texas and his daughters, Holly Burchett and husband, Matt of Waco, Texas and Julia Paur and husband, Kyle of Fort Worth, Texas; and grandchildren, Sarah, Cole, Eve, Ethan, Sophia-Jean, Madeline and Micah.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 4, 2019
